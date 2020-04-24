STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, adapt to new jobs in US amid COVID-19 lockdown

The economic meltdown has forced many immigrants to branch out to new jobs or adapt skills to meet new demands generated by the virus.

Published: 24th April 2020 12:23 PM

Leymar Navas, who used to work at a restaurant, cleans an ATM at a bank

Leymar Navas, who used to work at a restaurant, cleans an ATM at a bank. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Ulises García went from being a waiter to working at a laundromat. Yelitza Esteva used to do manicures and now delivers groceries. Maribel Torres swapped cleaning homes for sewing masks.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated sectors of the economy dominated by immigrant labor: Restaurants, hotels, office cleaning services, in-home childcare and hair and nail salons, among others, have seen businesses shuttered as nonessential.

The Migration Policy Institute found that 20 per cent of the US workers in vulnerable industries facing layoffs are immigrants, even though they only make up 17 per cent of the civilian workforce. And some of those immigrants, those without social security numbers, are unable to access any of the USD 2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the pandemic.

The economic meltdown has forced many immigrants to branch out to new jobs or adapt skills to meet new demands generated by the virus. Those immigrants who are able to find new jobs say the possibility of catching the virus makes them nervous.

"I wonder sometimes if I should quit because I don't feel comfortable working, when the virus is everywhere. The problem is that no one knows for how long this will last," said García, a former waiter who now works at the laundromat in Brooklyn selling detergent, bleach or fabric softener.

For Venezuelan immigrant Yelizta Esteva there was no option other than to work after she lost the USD 2,100-per-month salary she earned at a Miami hair salon. Her husband also lost his job at a house remodeling company.

Besides rent and bills, they send money to at least seven family members in Venezuela. "I was terrified. I was left with nothing," said the 51-year-old immigrant, who left Venezuela in 2015 to seek asylum.

Now, Esteva and her husband work for the grocery delivery service Instacart and make an average of USD 150 per day, working more than 12 hours daily. "I am very, very fearful. I trust God, who is protecting us," said Esteva, who applies anti-bacterial lotion constantly while shopping at the supermarkets.

Most green-card holders can benefit from unemployment insurance and from the economic stimulus package. Some immigrants on a temporary work permit, like those applying for asylum, can also get unemployment insurance and the new relief checks.

Immigrants in the country illegally can't access the stimulus help or unemployment benefits even if they pay taxes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, however, announced that his state will give cash to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus, offering USD 500 apiece to 150,000 adults.

Some cities in the country are pushing similar efforts: Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, have both set up bridge funds that are open regardless of immigration status. Austin, Texas, has a fund that will be used in part to help people left out of federal relief.

Diana Mejía, health and safety coordinator for an interfaith organization that helps immigrants, Wind of the Spirit, says day laborers have shown up near the train station in Morristown, New Jersey, for years to wait to be picked up by construction and landscaping companies. Now, Mejía says she sees new faces. "Many used to work at restaurants. Also, for construction companies that closed," she said.

