US Congress delivers nearly USD 500 billion more in coronavirus aid

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Congress delivered a nearly USD 500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six US jobs.

The measure passed almost unanimously on Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.

The bipartisan measure neared passage as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules while seeking to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Lawmakers' face masks and bandannas added an sombre tone to their effort to aid a nation staggered by the health crisis and devastating economic costs of the pandemic.

"Millions of people out of work. This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all. We hope to soon get to a recovery phase. But right now we're still in mitigation," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Anchoring the bill is the Trump administration's USD 250 billion funding request to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. The payroll programme provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

It also contains USD 100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with a USD 60 billion set-aside for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighbourhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders.

There's also USD 60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration's existing disaster aid programme. President Donald Trump celebrated the bill's passage at his daily White House briefing on Thursday. "At a time when many Americans are enduring significant economic challenges, this bill will help small businesses to keep millions of workers on the payroll," he said.

The 388-5 vote - with Republican Justin Amash, I-Mich, voting "present" - came at the end of a nettlesome path to passage.

Republicans sought immediate action on Trump's "clean" request for the small business money - backed by powerful, GOP-leaning business groups - but Democrats demanded equal funding for their priorities, frustrating Republicans who accused them of seeking leverage during the crisis.

Signs of the pandemic were everywhere in the House chamber on Thursday. As Pelosi spoke from the floor, she lowered a white scarf that had covered much of her face. House Chaplain Patrick Conroy delivered the opening prayer wearing a yellow protective mask, and most lawmakers and aides on the chamber's sparsely populated floor wore masks as well.

With the entire Capitol closed to the public, visitors' galleries were set aside for lawmakers in an effort to separate them. Passage of more coronavirus relief is likely in the weeks ahead.

Pelosi and allies like Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass, said the next measure will distribute more relief to individuals, extend more generous jobless benefits into the fall, provide another round of direct payments to most people and help those who are laid off afford health insurance through COBRA.

Democrats tried to win another round of funding for state and local governments in Thursday's bill but were rebuffed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who says he's going to try pump the brakes on runaway deficit spending.

After the Senate passed the latest bill Tuesday, McConnell declared that Republicans would entertain no more coronavirus rescue legislation until the Senate returns to Washington, promising rank-and-file Republicans greater say in the future legislation, rather than leaving it in the hands of top bipartisan leaders.

Pelosi attacked McConnell for at first opposing adding any money to his original USD 250 billion package and saying cash-strapped states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, a move that they currently cannot do and that would threaten a broad range of state services.

McConnell's comments provoked an outcry - including from GOP governors - and he later tempered his remarks. Thursday's measure brings total rescue funding over the four measures, as measured by the cumulative deficit impact of spending proposals and tax cuts, to USD 2.4 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Each day brings new evidence of the economic calamity wrought by the virus. Thursday morning the government reported that 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs sweep the economy.

Over the last five weeks, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid, or about one in six US workers. The four coronavirus relief bills crafted by Congress would deliver at least USD 2.4 trillion for business relief, testing and treatment, and direct payments to individuals and the unemployed, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Among the candidates for aid in the next bill is the Postal Service, which has more than 600,000 workers but is getting clobbered by COVID-19-related revenue losses.