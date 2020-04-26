STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

As coronavirus lockdown eases, Italy ponders what went wrong in hardest-hit regions

Virologists and epidemiologists say what went wrong there will be studied for years, given how the outbreak overwhelmed a medical system considered one of Europe's best.

Published: 26th April 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Via Nazionale, usually one of the busiest roads of Rome's historical city center is almost empty due to coronavirus fear. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: As Italy prepares to emerge from the West's first and most extensive coronavirus lockdown, it is increasingly clear that something went terribly wrong in Lombardy, the hardest-hit region in Europe's hardest-hit country.

Italy had the bad luck of being the first Western country to be slammed by the outbreak, and its total of 26,000 fatalities lags behind only the U.S. in the global death toll.

Italy's first homegrown case was recorded February 21, at a time when the World Health Organization was still insisting the virus was containable and not nearly as infectious as the flu.

But there's also evidence that demographics and health care deficiencies combined with political and business interests to expose Lombardy's 10 million people in ways unseen anywhere else, particularly the most vulnerable in nursing homes.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Virologists and epidemiologists say what went wrong there will be studied for years, given how the outbreak overwhelmed a medical system considered one of Europe's best.

In neighboring Veneto, the impact was significantly more controlled.

Prosecutors are deciding whether to lay any criminal blame for the hundreds of dead in nursing homes, many of whom aren't even counted in Lombardy's official death toll of 13,269.

By contrast, Lombardy's front-line doctors and nurses are being hailed as heroes for risking their lives to treat the sick under extraordinary levels of stress, exhaustion, isolation and fear.

Even after Italy registered its first homegrown case, doctors didn't understand the unusual way COVID-19 could present itself, with some patients experiencing a rapid decline in their ability to breathe.

This was clinical information we didn't have, said Dr.

ALSO READ: South Korea reports ten new coronavirus cases bringing total tally to 10,728

Maurizio Marvisi, a pneumologist at the San Camillo private clinic in hard-hit Cremona.

Because Lombardy's intensive care units were filling up within days of Italy's first cases, many primary care physicians tried to treat and monitor their patients at home, even putting them on supplemental oxygen.

That strategy proved deadly, since many people died at home or soon after being hospitalized, having waited too long to call an ambulance.

Italy was forced to rely on home care in part because of its low ICU capacity: After years of budget cuts, Italy went into the emergency with 8.6 ICU beds per 100,000 people, below the average of 15.9 within the developed countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As a result, Italy's primary care physicians became the front-line filter of COVID-19 patients, an army of mostly self-employed general practitioners who work outside the public hospital system.

Since only those showing strong symptoms were being tested because Lombardy's labs couldn't process any more, these family doctors didn't know if they themselves were positive, much less their patients.

The doctors also had no guidelines on when to admit the sick or refer them to specialists.

And being outside the hospital system, they didn't have the same access to protective equipment.

Some 20,000 Italian medical personnel have been infected and 150 doctors have died.

Two days after Italy registered its first case in the Lombardy province of Lodi, sparking a quarantine in 10 towns, another positive case was registered more than an hour's drive away in Alzano in the province of Bergamo.

By March 2, the Superior Institute of Health recommended Alzano and nearby Nembro be sealed off like the Lodi towns.

But political authorities never implemented that recommendation, allowing the infection to spread for a second week until all of Lombardy was locked down March 7.

Asked why he didn't seal off Bergamo sooner, Premier Giuseppe Conte argued that Lombardy's regional government could have done so on its own.

Lombardy's governor, Atillio Fontana, said if there was a mistake, ''it was made by both.

I don't think that there was blame in this situation.

'' Lombardy has one-sixth of Italy's 60 million people and is the most densely populated region, home to the business capital in Milan and the country's industrial heartland.

Lombardy also has more people over 65 than any other region, as well as 20% of Italy's nursing homes, a demographic time bomb for COVID-19 infections.

Clearly, with the benefit of hindsight, we should have done a total shutdown in Lombardy, everyone at home and no one moves, said Andrea Crisanti, a microbiologist and virologist advising Veneto's regional government.

But he acknowledged how hard that was, given Lombardy's outsize role in Italy's economy, which even before the pandemic was heading toward recession.

Probably for political reasons, it wasn't done, he told reporters.

Unions and mayors of some of Lombardy's hardest hit cities now say the country's main industrial lobby group, Confindustria, put enormous pressure on authorities to resist production shutdowns on the grounds that the economic cost would be too great in a region responsible for 21% of Italy's GDP.

On Feb.

28, a week into Italy's outbreak and well after more than 100 cases had been registered in Bergamo, the province's branch of Confindustria launched a social media campaign aimed at reassuring skittish investors.

It insisted the outbreak was no worse than elsewhere and that production in provincial steel mills and other industries were unaffected.

The lobbying group also launched its own campaign in the larger Lombard region.

(AP) CPS 04261358 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp