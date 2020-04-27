STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Need to hold China accountable for spread of coronavirus: Senior White House official Peter Navarro

National Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator Peter Navarro said that the US government is engaged in the most rapid industrial mobilisation since World War II.

Published: 27th April 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is now serving as national defense production act policy coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus pandemic

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is now serving as national defense production act policy coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: China needs to be held accountable for the spread of coronavirus across the world, a top White House official said on Monday, as it accused the Communist nation of profiteering from the situation by exporting low-quality antibody test kits.

Over the past few weeks, the Trump Administration has ramped up its rhetoric against China, accusing it of being non-transparent and holding it responsible for the spread of coronavirus across the world.

The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan before turning out to be a pandemic, "China spun that virus. They hid it for six weeks. They could have contained it in Wuhan. They didn't. They seeded the world with this, with hundreds of thousands of Chinese getting on aircraft to Milan, to New York and other places," Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing and National Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator, told Fox News.

ALSO READ| Muscle pain to headache: Six new COVID-19 symptoms in US CDC list

"During that six-week period, what they did was they vacuumed up the world for personal protective equipment, over two billion masks, depriving public healthcare workers around the world from the defences they need. And today China's profiteering basically from this situation," he said.

Navarro was responding to a question on comments made by Microsoft founder Bill Gates that it is not the time to blame China for this. "It's not time to talk about that. This is the time to take the great science we have, the fact that we're in this together, you know, fix testing, treatments and get that vaccine. Minimise the trillions of dollars and many things that you can't even dimensionalise in economic terms that are awful about the situation that we're in. So, that's a distraction," Gates told CNN in an interview.

"I'm all for innovation, but we have to hold China accountable. And now China is even flooding us with these bad tests. So, Mr Gates and I will differ on the need to hold China accountable. That's certainly the case because the Chinese Communist Party basically inflicted this virus on the world. And we should never forget that here in America," Navarro said.

ALSO READ| Every 7th doctor in United States is Indian and they're working as soldiers, fighting COVID-19: AAPI chief

Navarro said that while the US economy is shut down because of the coronavirus, the Trump administration is engaged in the most rapid industrial mobilisation that the country has had since World War II.

Struggling to scale up the testing, India has also imported the antibody kits from China. India's apex health research body ICMR on Monday asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

In an advisory sent to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peter Navarro Coronavirus COVID19 US trade lockdown US China ties US China coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp