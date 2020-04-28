STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian in Singapore with COVID-19 died of injuries, not to due to infection: Report

Police said that investigations are still ongoing and they do not suspect foul play in the death of 46-year-old Alagu Periyakarrupan who was working in Singapore since 2009.

Published: 28th April 2020

Alagu Periyakarrupan (L) with his family.

Alagu Periyakarrupan (L) with his family. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 46-year old Indian national, who was found dead in Singapore after he tested positive for COVID-19, died due to multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height and was not due to complications from the infection, according to a media report on Tuesday.

A hearing into the death of Alagu Periyakarrupan in the coroner's court has been set for May 8, reported Channel News Asia.

Police said investigations are still ongoing and they do not suspect foul play in the death of the Indian national who was working in Singapore since 2009 to support his family which includes his three daughters, his wife and her aged parents.

Periyakarrupan succumbed to his injuries after he was found motionless at the staircase landing in the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital at about 7:30 am last Thursday. The Ministry of Health confirmed that Periyakarrupan had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19 and had been warded at the hospital.

His death was due to "multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height, and was not due to complications from COVID-19 infection", the health ministry said a day later, according to the report.

Dipa Swaminathan, the founder of social enterprise group 'Its Raining Raincoats', told Channel News Asia that a volunteer has been in close contact with the family over the past few days.

She said the Indian, working in Singapore, was the "sole provider" for his family. "Our heart goes out to them. Alagu's eldest daughter is a star student and comes first in her class. We pray with everyone's support she can finish school and university, which will take another five years," Swaminathan was quoted as saying.

