STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka's new Parliament session to begin from August 20 after Mahinda Rajapaksa elected PM again

Sri Lanka, one of the very few countries in Asia to hold a General Election amidst the pandemic, has reported 2,844 coronavirus cases, including 2,579 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

Published: 10th August 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

The SLPP, led by Mahinda, registered a landslide victory in the general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament. (Photo | AP)

The SLPP, led by Mahinda, registered a landslide victory in the general election, securing two-thirds majority in Parliament. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's new Parliament will meet for the first time on August 20 with strict COVID-19 health protocols and no visitors will be allowed, a senior official said on Monday.

The Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, registered a landslide victory in the August 5 general election, securing two-thirds majority in the 225-member Parliament.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka schools reopen fully after over four month-long closure in bid to arrest COVID-19 spread

The SLPP government has 150 members in the House and the combined Opposition strength is limited to 75.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in on Sunday as Sri Lanka's new prime minister.

"We will have strict health guidelines set in place for all parliamentary sessions," Narendra Fernando, Sergeant-at-arms of Parliament, said.

The new Parliament session is scheduled on August 20, he said.

"There is no one-metre gap between the seats within the Parliament's chamber. So it is difficult to maintain the one-meter social distancing rule. All members of Parliament are advised to wear face masks when they address the chamber," he said.

Other health guidelines such as washing of hands and social distancing would be practiced.

"Public galleries won't be opened and no visitors will be allowed," Fernando said.

The seating arrangement of the lawmakers will be made according to the seniority of positions they held in the government and the seniority in the number of years as a parliamentarian, Fernando said.

However, on the first day there will be no such reservations and lawmakers can sit anywhere.

Sri Lanka, one of the very few countries in Asia to hold a General Election amidst the pandemic, has reported 2,844 coronavirus cases, including 2,579 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka elections Sri Lanka parliament Mahinda Rajapaksa
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp