Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli makes courtesy call to PM Modi, discusses COVID-19 situation

The PM's courtesy call holds significance as it will be the first since the ties got strained between the two nations following the issuance of a new map by the Nepal government.

Published: 15th August 2020 02:33 PM

Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) and Indian PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli discussed the ongoing coronavirus situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to sources. Oli made a courtesy call to PM Modi and extended his greetings to him on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the sources said.

Earlier today, Oli tweeted, "Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India."

The PM's courtesy call holds significance as it will be the first since the ties got strained between the two nations following the issuance of a new map by the Nepal government incorporating parts of Indian territory.

New Delhi has been assisting Kathmandu in various development projects under India-Nepal bilateral initiative to support and strengthen grassroots infrastructure development projects across the Himalayan nation.

Projects under this initiative benefit the communities in the project area, particularly in the areas of education, health, connectivity, drinking water and sanitation, vocational training and medical campus. Since 2003, India has completed 422 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), covering 77 districts of Nepal with a financial grant of over NRs 798.7 crores, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Nepal government had issued the new map of the country in May incorporating Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. India had said the updated map is "not based on historical facts and evidence" and termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said the move is violative of the current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues.

