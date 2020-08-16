STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Regrettable that Palestinians weren't consulted: South Africa on UAE-Israel peace agreement 

South Africa's view on Palestine is that the outstanding final status issues must be resolved through negotiations between the parties, with support from the international community.

Published: 16th August 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image: A Palestinian woman who lives in Cyprus, holds up the Palestine flag in front of the Israeli embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus (File photo| AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has voiced its concern over the normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying it is "regrettable" that it had been done without engaging the people of Palestine.

"Peace and stability in the Middle East, and particularly a sustainable solution regarding the plight of the Palestinian people, is of critical importance to South Africa," the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement on Friday.

ALSO READ | UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes Israel, UAE agreement

Acknowledging that the UAE had the sovereign right to set its diplomatic relations with the government of Israel, the statement said it was "regrettable" that it had done so based on an agreement related to the fate of the Palestinian people without engaging the people of Palestine.

Central to the UAE-Israel agreement was an undertaking by the latter to suspend plans to annex the West Bank, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a TV broadcast afterwards that he had only agreed to defer plans for the annexation.

"Most of the world's countries have called for a stop to the threats of annexation of the West Bank, as it would have been an act in contravention of international law.

The agreement by three countries, the USA, the UAE and Israel instead posits that a temporary suspension of the annexation should be celebrated as a diplomatic break-through," DIRCO said in a statement.

The agreement, however, does not commit Israel to halting of plans to further extend Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian territories and its people, it said.

"The agreement also, does not commit the government of Israel to negotiations guided by the internationally agreed parameters," the statement said.

ALSO READ | UAE-Israel deal a 'stab in the back' to Muslims, says Iran

"South Africa notes the concerns expressed by the Palestinian leadership and wishes to express its conviction that any initiative aimed at a solution to the conflict, must take into account the needs and aspirations of the Palestinian people," DIRCO said.

"In this regard, South Africa remains committed to the independence of Palestine under the two-state solution, based on the international recognition and independence of the viable State of Palestine, based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, existing peacefully side by side with its neighbours," it said.

South Africa's view on Palestine is that the outstanding final status issues must be resolved through negotiations between the parties, with support from the international community.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel UAE South Africa Diplomacy Palestine West Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp