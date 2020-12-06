STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Farmers' agitation gains momentum abroad as Sikh-Americans hold protest rallies in US cities

The protesters at both the places demanded the new laws be repealed, saying they would push Indian farmers towards poverty and give the corporate sectors a monopoly.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer stand on top of a building as placards are seen hanging during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu. (Photo | AFP)

Farmer stand on top of a building as placards are seen hanging during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of Sikh-Americans have held peaceful protest rallies in several cities across the US in support of the Indian farmers who have been protesting against the new agricultural reforms in India.

A large car caravan of protesters from various parts of California blocked the traffic on the Bay Bridge on Saturday as they moved towards the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, while several hundreds gathered in downtown Indianapolis.

The protesters at both the places demanded the new laws be repealed, saying they would push Indian farmers towards poverty and give the corporate sectors a monopoly.

ALSO READ | 36 British MPs support farmers' protest, write to foreign secretary Dominic Raab

"Farmers are the soul of any nation. We must protect our soul. People around the world, including many cities in the US and Canada, have come together to dispose of the bills that will open India's agricultural market to the private sector; allowing major corporations to take over independent farming communities and dilute crops' market value," said Indiana-based Gurinder Singh Khalsa.

Khalsa was one of the organisers of the rally in downtown Indianapolis attended by nearly 500 Sikh Americans from various parts of Indiana.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

ALSO READ | People have right to demonstrate peacefully: UN spokesperson on farmers' protest in India

A day earlier, there was a gathering of Sikh-Americans in Chicago and a protest rally in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

Another one is planned on Sunday.

"No Farmers, No Food" and "Save the farmers" were the commonly-sighted posters at these peaceful protest rallies.

"This is a peaceful protest and should serve as a loud and clear message to the Indian government. We must support our farmers," said Amandeep Singh Hundal in Indian.

"This is not a request to Indian government, rather a demand to take all three bills back," said another Sikh leader Darshan Singh Darar.

The protest in Bay Area was organised by the Jakara Movement, a California-based grassroots organisation which seeks to strengthen community engagement and build empowerment by focusing on issues of civic engagement, education, health, and social justice.

Organisers said the caravan protest taking place on Sunday in the Bay Area - along with similar recent protests in New York, Houston, Michigan, Chicago, and Washington, DC - was meant as a show of solidarity, as Sikhs around the world urge international condemnation of the farm bills.

"Without farmers, there is no food. Without farming, there is no livelihood for the millions of people in Punjab who have relied on farming as a source of income for generations.

"These issues are deeply intertwined, and we will raise our voices to ensure that the families from Punjab who are putting their lives on the line to protest in Delhi can do so without facing threats from the Indian government," said Naindeep Singh, executive director of the Jakara Movement.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last eleven days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

Dubbing these laws as "anti-farmer", these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers agitation Farmers protest Sikh Americans protest Delhi chalo
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp