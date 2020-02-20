Popularity of Trump on rise in India but some of his policies not-so-welcome: Pew survey

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The popularity of US President Donald Trump in India is on the rise but some of his policies and trade attitudes do not garner the same warm reception, a latest Pew Research survey said on Thursday ahead of his maiden presidential trip to the country.

President Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He would be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

Based on face-to-face interviews, 2019 Global Attitudes Survey of 2,476 respondents conducted from June 24-October 2, 2019 in India, Pew said that the majority of Indians have confidence in Trump to do the right thing when it comes to the world affairs.

"And while Trump himself receives positive marks from the Indian populace, Indian public opinion toward some of his specific policies and trade attitudes, in general, do not garner the same warm reception," Pew Research said in a survey report released on Thursday.

According to the report, Trump's image in India has gained favour since his candidacy in 2016, jumping from 14 per cent confidence to 56 per cent over three years.

Much of this movement is accompanied by more people now offering an opinion about the US president, it added.

"These latest numbers resemble those of Trump's predecessor: Before Barack Obama left office, 58 per cent of Indians had confidence in him in world affairs, while nine per cent had no confidence and 33 per cent did not offer an opinion," Pew said.

Those who associate more with the BJP are more likely than supporters of the Indian National Congress opposition party to voice confidence in Trump, it said.

However, when asked about their views of Trump's policy on increasing tariffs or fees on imported goods from other countries, about half of Indians (48 per cent) say they disapprove.

A quarter approves, and roughly another quarter do not offer an opinion.

Those who most identify with the BJP are just as likely as the Congress supporters to disapprove of this measure and less likely to provide an answer, Pew said.

The Pew Research Center is a non-partisan American think-tank based in Washington.

It provides information on social issues, public opinion, and demographic trends shaping the US and the world.