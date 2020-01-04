Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweets on Indian Police again, Twitterati flay him

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled for posting a fake video of violence in Bangladesh and blaming Indian police for action against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, he again was criticised for tweeting on Saturday a news story on a dead man accused of violence in the Indian state.

#Pakistan trended with 392K tweets as Twitterati trolled Khan as also condemned the stone-pelting at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara by a mob on Friday.

Imran Khan posted a picture of a burning vehicle as Indian security forces stand guard amid violence over the CAA and wrote on @ImranKhanPTI: "Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi government's ethnic cleansing agenda.

The accompanying news was headlined "Man dead for 6 years, bedridden 93-yr-old in UP cops' list of people who could hamper peace amid CAA stir'.

The post got 2.3K retweets and 6.4K likes.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "Pakistan's PM continues to spread rumours of atrocities on minorities in India, while yesterday, the world saw the condition of minorities in his own country. I urge the international community & human rights organisations to take a note on the deteriorating condition."

One user replied to Khan: "Mr Niazi, kindly give Pakistani citizenship to all Indians who are feeling persecuted in Bharat, We will provide free tickets to them & will feel obliged."

One user posted a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Imran Khan wherein the latter is showing his two fingers while conversing.

"Per tweet 2 rupees dega to main Modi ke against tweet karunga (if you give me Rs 2 per tweet, I will tweet against Modi), goes the caption along with the picture.

One user posted a funny remark: "Please maintain a queue as you heap humiliation on Imran Khan."