Trump administration approves resumption of military training programme for Pakistan

However, the overall security assistance suspension for Pakistan remains in effect, a diplomat said.

US will its military training programme for Pakistani security forces. (File Photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has approved the resumption of its military training programme for Pakistani security personnel at the American institutions, a top American diplomat said here on Friday.

President authorized the IMET for Pakistan, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, tweeted on Friday, the day Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with the Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation in the region in the aftermath of the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

It will "strengthen" military to military cooperation between the two countries on "shared priorities," she said.

The Trump administration had in August 2018 suspended the more than a decade-long International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme for Pakistani personnel at the US institutions, days after Islamabad and Moscow signed an agreement to allow Pakistani troops to receive training at the Russian defence centres.

