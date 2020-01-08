Home World

Iran vs USA: Trump says 'all is well'; Tehran says 'took and concluded proportionate' self-defence

Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation -- something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis.

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said that initial casualty assessments indicated "all is well" after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He tweeted that "assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"

Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation -- something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis -- in the immediate hours following Iran's missile strikes.

However, he said to expect a statement early Wednesday in Washington.

"I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he said.

Iran said it had carried out and "concluded" its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

"Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence" targeting a base from which a "cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials" was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter. 

"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

