Home World

Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops

The attack came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis last week.

Published: 08th January 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

This still image from an Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting video shot on January 8, 2020, allegedly shows rockets launched from Iran againts the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq.

This still image from an Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting video shot on January 8, 2020, allegedly shows rockets launched from Iran againts the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BAGHDAD: Iran on Wednesday launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes, Iranian state media said.

It said the missiles were in response to a US strike last week that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Security sources told AFP that nine rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in the country's west, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.

The attack came in three waves just after midnight, the sources said. 

Iran swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack, with state TV saying it had launched "tens of missiles" on the base and promised "more crushing responses" if the US carried out further strikes. 

ALSO READ: Intense military jet activity over Iraq capital Baghdad after Iran attack

The Pentagon said Iran had fired more than a dozen missiles against Ain al-Asad and another installation hosting US and coalition forces near Arbil.

It said bases hosting foreign troops had expected an attack and had been on "high alert" for days. 

US President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," according to the White House

The attack came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis last week.

Soleimani was seen as the "godfather" of Tehran's proxy network across the region and Muhandis, one of his top advisors, was the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network.

ALSO READ: US bans all its passenger flights over Gulf, Iraq, Iran, says regulator​

Many factions within the Hashed, which has been incorporated into the Iraqi state, have ties to Tehran. 

On Tuesday, a hardline Hashed faction issued its fiercest threat yet to retaliate. 

"The US Marines must immediately return to their dens to make their coffins," said Akram al-Kaabi, head of the Harakat al-Nujaba group. 

"The International Resistance Regiments have been formed in order to execute a harsh, deliberate response to the American terrorist forces," Kaabi added. 

His deputy had earlier called for an urgent meeting to unite anti-American forces across Iraq. 

"We will wage a war against the American presence in all parts of the region that we can reach," said Nasr al-Shammary.

US installations across Iraq had faced some 15 rocket attacks in recent months but none had been claimed. 

As a result, the US-led coalition and NATO announced they were temporarily suspending their operations in Iraq.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran IRAQ US Iran missile Iran US war
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp