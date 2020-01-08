Security beefed up around White House amid Iran threat

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Security has been beefed up around the White House amid heightened tensions with Iran, CNN reported citing a law enforcement official.

A US Secret Service official declined to comment, passing along a statement released by the agency, saying it "continually assesses the threat environment surrounding all protectees."

US Secret Service officers with assault rifles were spotted at checkpoints near the White House.

This comes after Iran launched a series of attack on US targets in Iraq including targeting of at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril with over a dozen ballistic missiles.

The attacks come in retaliation to the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Iran has threatened to attack inside America if the US responds to missile attacks.

On Friday, the United States had carried out a fatal strike against Soleimani in Baghdad.