Home World

US bans all its passenger flights over Gulf, Iraq, Iran, says regulator

The US Federal Aviation Administration said that it will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

American Airlines jets are stored at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla

American Airlines jets are stored at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Okla (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East," it said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Intense military jet activity over Iraq capital Baghdad after Iran attack

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces are based, threatening "more crushing responses" if Washington carried out further strikes.

According to Iranaian state media, the missiles were in response to a US strike last week that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Security sources told AFP that nine rockets hit the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in the country's west, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Federal Aviation Administration US flights ban Iran US attack Iran retaliation Iran missile attack
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp