Former Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi meets ex-PM Nawaz Sharif in London

According to a source, Lodhi inquired about the former premier's health and wished him speedy recovery along with offering her condolences over the death of hsi wife Kulsoom.

Published: 16th January 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 01:31 PM

Former Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi (L) and former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi (L) and former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's former envoy to the United Nations, called on ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London to inquire about his health, according to media report on Thursday.

Lodhi arrived at the Avenfield apartments, where Sharif lives with his sons, on Wednesday noon and stayed inside for about an hour, The News reported from London. Sharif (69) left for London on November 19 to seek medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

The PML-N supremo is undergoing treatment of multiple diseases including coronary artery disease (CAD). The CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries due to which the heart does not receive the blood it needs, leading to acute chest pain and, in some cases, a fatal heart attack.

The News reported from London that according to a source Lodhi inquired about the former premier's health and wished him speedy recovery. The source said that Lodhi offered condolences to Sharif over the death of Kulsoom who succumbed to cancer in London in September 2018.

Sources said that Lodhi and Sharif did not discuss politics. "This was a courtesy call focused only on Sharif's health," said the source. Last week, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met Sharif at his apartments.

In October, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a surprise move appointed Munir Akram as Pakistan's new permanent representative to the United Nations, replacing Lodhi. Since her retirement, Lodhi has taken part in several high profile discussion on the issue of Kashmir and Pakistan's foreign policy.

In 1994, Lodhi was appointed by then prime minister Benazir Bhutto as Pakistan's envoy to the US, a position she retained until 1997.

In February 2015, Lodhi was appointed by then prime minister Sharif to serve as Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UN in New York City, making her the first woman to hold the position.

