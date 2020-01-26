Home World

Tension with India to consume much of Pakistan's strategic, diplomatic bandwidth in 2020: Think-tank

On the economic front, the report projected that Pakistan's GDP growth would remain close to 2.5 per cent because of slowdown specifically in large scale manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Image of Pakistani flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's external affairs would remain challenging throughout 2020, having serious implications on economy and security, including tense relations with India, a Pakistani think-tank said on Sunday.

Tense relations with India would continue to consume much of Pakistan's strategic and diplomatic bandwidth, Islamabad Policy Institute said in its report 'Pakistan Outlook 2020: Politics, Economy & Security'.

Also, the peace process in Afghanistan would in near future continue to be marred by uncertainty, Dawn news quoted the report as saying.

"Pakistan's external environment will remain challenging throughout 2020 which will have serious implications for its economy, security and internal stability," said the report.

The situation in Kashmir and plight of the Muslims in India will guide Pakistan's engagement with Delhi.

Chances of limited conflict between India and Pakistan would remain high, added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The report by Islamabad Policy Institute was reviewed after analysing the current trends in external environment, economy, political stability, and security and on the basis of that made short-term projections in these areas.

In the report, the Foreign policy aspect has been analysed by former foreign secretary Salman Bashir, while the military dimension has been dealt with by former defence secretary retired Lt Gen Asif Yasin Malik.

Economist Syed Hussain Haider evaluated the economic situation and Farhan Bokhari assessed the prospects of political stability, the paper reported.

"The foremost threat to Pakistan's security from India has become dire with transformation of India as a Hindu state under the Bharatiya Janata Party," Bashir in the report alleged.

"US support for India, while ignoring Delhi's reckless behaviour was in violation of all norms of civility, international norms and principles," he said in the report.

The report also highlighted that navigating China-US competition will test craft of Pakistani policy-makers in near term.

"This would, moreover, strain Pakistan-US ties while complicating regional environment from Pakistan's perspective," it said.

About ties with the US, it said, it is a near certainty that bilateral engagement will remain limited to the minimum agenda of Afghanistan for foreseeable future and transactional nature of the relationship will continue," the paper reported.

On the economic front, the report projected that Pakistan's GDP growth would remain close to 2.5 per cent because of slowdown specifically in large scale manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

Economist Bokhari believes that as long as party structures remain weak and led by families where highest offices have passed on in a hereditary manner, political parties will remain inherently weak and unable to meaningfully contribute to the discourse on key policy issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Indo-Pak relations Pakistan economy Jammu and Kashmir Diplomacy International relations
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp