Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 1.5 million: Health Ministry

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.7 million COVID-19 patients.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:50 AM

A cemetery worker exhumes the body of a person buried three years ago at the Vila Formosa cemetery, which does not charge families for the gravesites, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, June 12, 2020. Three years after burials, remains are routinely exhumated and stored in plastic bags to make room for more burials, which have increased amid the new coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRASILIA: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased within the past 24 hours by 42,223 to 1,539,081, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 1,290 to 63,174 people within the same period of time.

Over 868,000 have recovered since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.

A day earlier, Brazil registered 48,105 new coronavirus cases and 1,252 fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.7 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 523,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

