STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Terror groups must not be allowed to use fragilities caused by COVID-19: UN chief Antonio Guterres​

Guterres voiced concern that the pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities to new and emerging forms of terrorism, such as misuse of digital technology, cyberattacks and bioterrorism.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (File photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Terror groups such as the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and their regional affiliates must not be allowed to exploit the increasing "fissures and fragilities" due to the psycho-social, economic and political stresses laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"It is too early to fully assess the implications of COVID-19 on the terrorism landscape. But we know that ISIL, al-Qaeda, their regional affiliates - as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups - seek to exploit divisions, local conflicts, governance failures and grievances to advance their objectives," Guterres said.

Speaking at the opening of the virtual Counter-Terrorism week, he said the ISIL is continuing its efforts to "reassert" itself in Iraq and Syria, while thousands of foreign terrorist fighters battle in the region, seek to engage in conflict elsewhere, or linger in temporary detention while their family members remain stranded.

Guterres voiced concern that the pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities to new and emerging forms of terrorism, such as misuse of digital technology, cyberattacks and bioterrorism. "Like the virus, terrorism does not respect national borders. It affects all nations and can only be defeated collectively. So we must harness the power of multilateralism to find practical solutions," he said.

ALSO READ| China has caused great damage to US, world: Donald Trump on COVID-19 pandemic

Outlining the key priority areas required for action in counter-terrorism, the UN chief said there is need to tackle the spread of terrorist narratives through pandemic-sensitive, holistic approaches. "Psycho-social, economic and political stresses associated with COVID-19 have risen dramatically. Terrorists must not be allowed to exploit those fissures and fragilities," he said.

The week-long discussions aim to provide a platform to discuss the strategic and practical challenges of countering terrorism in a global pandemic environment and will see participation from civil society representatives, private sector, women and victims of terrorism.

Guterres said the exchange of views and ideas this week will feed into next year's High-Level Counter-Terrorism Week, including the 7th biennial review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the 2nd Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism agencies of Member States, and the inaugural Congress of Victims of Terrorism.

The UN chief also stressed on the need for the international community to keep up the momentum in the fight against terrorism, saying this will include continuing to invest in national, regional and global counter-terrorism capabilities, especially for countries most in need of assistance.

Nations must also closely monitor evolving terrorist threats and evolving trends and be innovative in their responses. "That means ensuring we have the right technology, tools and concepts to stay ahead of terrorists," he said.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring that counter-terrorism responses are always gender sensitive - recognizing the violent misogyny at the heart of so many groups - and protect and promote human rights.

"Counter-terrorism laws and security measures cannot be an excuse to shrink civic space, curtail freedom of association and deny other fundamental rights. Full compliance with international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law is essential," he said.

Guterres said nations also have a collective responsibility to facilitate the repatriation of foreign nationals, particularly women and children, from camps in Syria and Iraq, where the risk of COVID-19 is worsening the already dire security and humanitarian conditions.

UN Member States also need to strengthen information sharing to learn from the experiences and good practices of others in the COVID-19 security landscape, he said, adding that quality capacity building assistance to Member States will remain an important pillar of the United Nations counter-terrorism work.

"We must commit to do more and better. As in every other area of our mission, our work will be assessed by the difference we make in people's lives," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres COVID19 Coronavirus COVID19 terrorism United Nations
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp