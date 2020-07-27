Nepalese build barbed wire fence in 'no man's land' amid rising border tensions with India

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Amid ongoing border tensions between India and Nepal near Uttarakhand's Tanakpur, Nepalese residents have reportedly set up a barbed wire fence in the 'no man's land' zone.

The villagers completed the task on Sunday, when Nepal government officials visited the site in Brahmdev.

Chief district officer and superintendent of police of Nepal's armed forces visited Kanchanpur district to talk to locals and survey the area.

Indian authorities on the other hand, registered their protest on the issue and a meeting between the officials of the two countries is likely to take place this week.

"We have spoken to the Nepalese authorities and they told us that they will provide us the date of next meeting soon. We are keeping an eye on the ground," SN Pandey, district magistrate of Champawat told The New Indian Express.

Forces on ground patrolling the border also revealed that the locals could not have completed the fencing work without funding, other support from the administration.

"It is almost impossible for residents of border area to erect such structures and then build up barbed wire fences without any support from government authorities of Nepal. We are keeping an eye on every development in the area," said an SSB official on the condition of anonymity.

According to reports, Nepalese residents built around 23 wood and concrete structures in the 'no man's land' zone on Indian side of the border last week, which turned into a contentious issue.

The Nepalese have laid claim to the land spanning over 150 square meters, which according to India, belongs to neither and is a 'no man's land' zone.

According to the Indian officials, Nepalese nationals had encroached upon area near Pillar 811 and Tanakpur barrage in Uttarakhand's Champawat district and laid claim over it.