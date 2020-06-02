STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Anti-viral drug remdesivir helped moderately ill coronavirus patients: US pharma giant tells WHO

The drug is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with an enzyme the virus uses to copy its genetic material.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: A California biotech company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soon be published in a medical journal.

Remdesivir is the only treatment that's been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight the coronavirus.

A large study led by the National Institutes of Health recently found it could shorten average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalised patients with severe disease.

The drug is given through an IV and is designed to interfere with an enzyme the virus uses to copy its genetic material.

It's approved for treating COVID-19 in Japan and is authorized for emergency use in the United States for certain patients.

The company-led study involved nearly 600 patients who had moderate pneumonia but did not need oxygen support.

All were randomly assigned to get five or 10 days of the drug plus standard care, or standard care alone.

Patients and their doctors knew who was getting what, which limits the objectivity of the results.

By the 11th day in the study, those on five days of remdesivir were 65 per cent more likely to improve by at least one on a seven-point scale that included measures such as needing treatment with a breathing machine, Gilead said.

Ten days of treatment did not prove better than standard care alone.

There were no deaths among patients on five days of the drug, two among those on 10 days, and four among patients getting standard care alone.

Nausea and headache were a little more common among those on the drug.

The study has some limitations, but there was a control group which does help verify that remdesivir has some benefits, said Dr Radha Rajasingham, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis who had no role in the work.

Since there are limited supplies of the experimental drug, finding benefit from five versus 10 days means more people can be treated, she added.

In a note to investors, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat noted that the study's main goal was changed partway through, from the percentage of patients discharged within two weeks to the scale of improvement after 11 days.

"A fair amount of critical data," such as hospital discharge information, has not been disclosed, he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 remdesivir Coronavirus remdesivir drug
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp