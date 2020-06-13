STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 909 new fatalities, Brazil COVID-19 death toll rises to 41,828, second highest globally

The news came as states and cities across Brazil start to ease restrictive measures introduced more than two months ago in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Activists in costume from the NGO Rio de Paz dig symbolic graves on Copacabana beach to protest the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil's health ministry says the country has recorded a total of 41,828 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it has surpassed the United Kingdom and now has the second highest total in the world, according to tallies by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazilian officials on Friday reported 909 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

It is the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with more than 828,000 confirmed virus cases.

Shops and malls are being allowed to open for four hours a day in Sao Paulo, the epicenter of Brazil's crisis.

Stores have been crowded in smaller cities.

