STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan disappointed over US report that described it as 'safe harbor' for terrorists

The UN 1267 Sanctions Committee designated Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in May last year, slapping an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on him

Published: 25th June 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. ( File | AP )

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. ( File | AP )

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the US State Department's report which described the country as a "safe harbor" for regionally-focused terrorist groups. The State Department, in its Congressional-mandated 2019 Country Reports on Terrorism, said on Wednesday that Pakistan remained a "safe harbor" for regionally-focused terrorist groups and that the suspension of US aid to the country remained in effect throughout 2019.

"Pakistan is fully aware of its responsibilities as a sovereign state. We reject any insinuation about any safe haven. Pakistan will not allow any group or entity to use its territory against any country," the Foreign Office said, commenting on the report. It said the report was “self-contradictory and selective in its characterization of Pakistan’s efforts for countering terrorism and terrorist financing.” While the report recognizes that al-Qaeda has been seriously degraded in the region, it neglects to mention Pakistan's crucial role in decimating the terror group's network, thereby diminishing the threat that the terrorist group once posed to the world, the FO said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan gets breather as FATF extends deadline

"Similarly, the report acknowledges the sharp decrease in the incidence of terrorist attacks in Pakistan but neglects to explain that this was only possible because Pakistan’s resolute counter-terrorism operations have targeted proscribed groups and outfits without discrimination," it added. The FO said that Pakistan was still facing the threat of terrorism from externally based and foreign sponsored groups, like the TTP, ISIS-K and others and pointed out that the report was either silent or vague on the origins and locations of these terrorist groups. "Pakistan remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals," it said.

The UN 1267 Sanctions Committee designated Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in May last year, slapping an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on him, 10 years after India’s first move to have him blacklisted at the UN. In recent months, Pakistan has prosecuted and convicted the leadership of several proscribed groups, which has been acknowledged by the United States elsewhere but only merit a passing mention in the report, it rued. It said that Pakistan "continues to implement the Financial Action Task Force Action Plan, and has undertaken wide-ranging and systemic reforms to that end but the report failed to recognize our consistent and sustainable actions which have also been recognized by FATF”.

The report failed to acknowledge the full extent of Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process, which has created a historic opportunity for lasting peace in the region, it said and hoped that future US reports would fully acknowledge the entire spectrum of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan US State department report
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp