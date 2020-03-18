STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran defends administration response to coronavirus as death toll surpasses 1,000

Rouhani's government says the virus has killed 1,135 people out of 17,361 cases of infections since it first emerged in the Islamic republic a month ago.

Published: 18th March 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a cabinet meeting in Tehran. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said its novel coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday as President Hassan Rouhani defended the response of his administration, which has yet to impose a lockdown. The COVID-19 outbreak in sanctions-hit Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated.

Rouhani's government says the virus has killed 1,135 people out of 17,361 cases of infections since it first emerged in the Islamic republic a month ago. "Some ask why the government isn't intervening, but I think we have intervened significantly," the president said.

"Great things have been done (including) measures no other country has taken," he said in televised remarks after a weekly meeting of his cabinet. "We will get past these hard days," added Rouhani, who was flanked by ministers wearing face masks.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu fishers in Iran threatened of being arrested as Indian embassy yet to extend help

The health ministry said 5,710 people have overcome the virus. One person who recovered was a 103-year-old woman, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence that the elderly are the most at risk.

IRNA news agency said said that the unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the central city of Semnan for about a week. But she was "discharged after making a complete recovery", Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi was quoted as saying. The report did not say how she was treated.

Iran is yet to impose any lockdowns but officials have repeatedly called on the public to stay home for the approaching Iranian New Year holidays. Since it announced its first two deaths in the holy Shiite city of Qom on February 19, Iran has taken a series of steps to contain the virus.

t has closed schools and universities until early April and also four key Shiite pilgrimage sites, including the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom. Iran has also discouraged travel for the country's New Year holidays starting this week, cancelled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed parliament.

ALSO READ| '255 in Iran, 12 in UAE...': MEA says 276 Indians infected with coronavirus abroad

Few officials have directly commented on why a lockdown has not been imposed. But Tehran's mayor has said the economy may not be able to handle the cost of doing so, especially while it is under crippling US sanctions. "In a normal situation and a good economy, we could have imposed a lockdown," Pirouz Hanachi was quoted as saying by Mehr News agency.

"But what comes next, like providing necessary goods or compensating for losses across Iran, is not possible, so a complete lockdown cannot be done," he added. The United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal and began reimposing punishing sanctions on Iran in 2018, blocking banking transactions and oil sales, among other sectors.

An Iranian health official said the outbreak could last longer than two more months if people keep travelling, especially during the holidays. "Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that some don't take it seriously. If people help, we can control it, and if not, then expect it to last more than two months," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said.

The deputy minister complained that in Tehran "bazaars are busy" and that people travel in their cars despite warnings not to do so. "Just be patient for these two weeks so that, God willing, we can overcome this virus," Raisi said.

The New Year holidays start on March 20 this year and will last until early April. Many Iranians traditionally travel to popular spots such as the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan, which are two of the worst-hit with coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hassan Rouhani Iran coronavirus Iran coronavirus action Coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp