STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China ready to provide assistance to control coronavirus spread in India

After the outbreak of COVID-19, China and India have been in communication and there is cooperation between the two.

Published: 23rd March 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Monday "applauded" the aid sent by India during the height of Beijing's battle against the deadly coronavirus and said it would like to share its experience in handling the COVID-19 with New Delhi and provide necessary assistance in preventing its spread.

India sent about 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city on February 26 by a military plane, which also evacuated 112 Indians and several foreign nationals.

In his media briefing here, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China is extending assistance and aid to local governments in 19 countries which have extended assistance to it when the coronavirus outbreak struck the country.

Asked about the conspicuous absence of India in the 19 countries listed by him, Geng said India and China have an "unimpeded channel of exchanges and the exchange is close."

After the outbreak of COVID-19, China and India have been in communication and there is cooperation between the two.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of sympathies with the Chinese side and the Indian foreign minister also spoke with the Chinese side over phone," he said.

ALSO READ: Global death toll crosses 15,000, more than 1 billion people worldwide told to stay home

"We have received assistance from the Indian side and we applaud that. We have a mechanism of exchanges and China has been notifying the information to India in a timely manner," he said.

"We have also been providing assistance and necessary convenience to the Indians in China. We have been protecting their health and safety," he said.

"As the pandemic spreads, we have also noted the situation in India. China and India are the only two countries with a population of over one billion. The virus is a challenge to all and we would like to share our experience with the Indian side and further provide necessary assistance to the Indian side," he said.

Geng also pointed out India was part of a video conference conducted by the Chinese officials to share their COVID-19 experience with Eurasia and South Asian countries recently.

South Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh participated in it, he said.

Officials included those from health authorities, diplomatic services, national defence, customs civil aviation etc.

The World Health Organisation delegates in the relevant countries also participated in the video conference, he said.

The conference was a platform to share China's experience in epidemic prevention, diagnosis and control, treatment, supply guarantee, Geng said, adding that Chinese officials answered around 80 questions.

Geng said the conference lasted for four hours and around 2,000 representatives participated in it.

The participants think it is timely and necessary to learn from China's experience, he said.

China, which is battling the coronavirus since January 23, has reported no new domestic cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday but reported nine deaths taking the death toll to 3,270 as it ramped up measures to strictly quarantine people coming from abroad.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 81,093 by the end of Sunday.

It included 3,270 people who died of the disease, 5,120 patients still undergoing treatment, 72,703 patients discharged after recovery, according to China's National Health Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus China India coronavirus cases india COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp