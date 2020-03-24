STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After masks, now Elon Musk offers 1,255 free ventilators

The ventilator has become a critical first line of defense for patients infected by the virus.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:16 PM

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday offered 1,255 ventilators for free to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

"China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips and Medtronic ventilators and airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!" Musk tweeted, offering praise to Tesla's China team.

The need for additional ventilators has taken center stage in the ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus and the ventilator has become a critical first line of defense for patients infected by the virus.

ALSO READ: Trump signs order prohibiting price gouging, hoarding of medical goods

Additionally, Musk has donated 50,000 N95 surgical masks and various protective items to a hospital in the US.

Tesla CEO Musk has made a promise that he would donate 250,000 masks with the N95 protection level, which belong to his companies, to hospitals.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health Hospital received a truckload of various protective items, including masks and gowns from Tesla.

50,000 masks designed to protect the health of medical personnel in the hospital were delivered to Dr Kristina Adams Waldorf.

As of Tuesday, a total of 381,499 coronavirus cases have been detected globally, with 16,557 deaths, according to John Hopkins University. At least 101,794 people have recovered.

