STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Organisers recommend postponing Dubai Expo 2020 to next year due to COVID-19

Dubai will need to incorporate the new city they've built for Expo 2020 into its sprawling real estate market after the six-month event ends.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Technicians walk at the under construction site of the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Technicians walk at the under construction site of the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Dubai's Expo 2020 should be postponed to next year over the new coronavirus pandemic, local organizers recommended Monday, pushing back a world's fair that the sheikhdom has bet billions of dollars on to rejuvenate its troubled economy.

The ultimate decision over the event will be made by Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, which had awarded the fair to this skyscraper-studded city in 2014.

That helped boost Dubai's crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists in this city-state that is home to the world's busiest airport for international travel.

Now, the pandemic has grounded flights by Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates, jeopardized global tourism and caused further panic in a real-estate market already down by a third since the 2014 announcement.

As confirmed cases worldwide now number 725,000, with 34,000 deaths, the expo's local organizers issued a statement via the state-run WAM news agency.

It said they could postpone the event by a year under their contract with the Bureau International des Expositions.

Already, the Tokyo Olympics and other major world events have been postponed over the virus.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Expo 2020 officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Already, construction costs around the event are estimated at USD 7 billion. The cost of the event had raised concerns given the economic outlook.

Dubai will need to incorporate the new city they've built for Expo 2020 into its sprawling real estate market after the six-month event ends.

Even before the pandemic, that market shows signs of trouble. Real estate speculation and the Great Recession helped drag down Dubai's economy in 2009.

A sharp drop in oil prices in 2014 also hurt its economy, as has tension between the US and Iran and the war in Yemen.

Dubai's real estate market, which has been a major economic driver since it allowed foreigners to own property beginning in 2002, has seen its value drop by a third since its 2014 peak.

Apartments, villas and office space stand empty, and more properties are due to come onto the market in the coming years, sparking enough alarm for Dubai's government to set up a commission to come up with ways of heading off the problem.

ALSO READ: Indian expat in Dubai emerges as unsung hero amid coronavirus lockdown

On Sunday, Dubai's largest, fully private real-estate developer DAMAC Properties announced its first yearly loss since becoming a publicly traded company.

Late Saturday, global ratings agency S&P announced it lowered its rating for DAMAC from B+ to B over concerns about the economic fallout from the outbreak.

It also lowered its ratings for the Dubai real estate juggernaut Emaar Properties, of which the sheikhdom's sovereign wealth fund owns about a third.

The ratings agency said it expected the fall in residential prices in Dubai will be steeper than previously forecast, with adverse trends stretching into 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai Dubai Expo 2020 coronavirus COVID 19 UAE
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp