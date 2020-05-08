No judging: Bizzare news from around the world

Express News Service

The New Indian Express takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19:

Kids These Days

This kid is definitely going places. When an officer from the Utah Highway Patrol pulled over an SUV driving erratically on the road, he didn’t expect to find a five-year-old boy behind the wheel. The gutsy kid told the officer that he was driving his parent’s vehicle to California to buy a Lamborghini sports car after they refused to buy him one.

The boy only had USD 3 while the luxury sports vehicle starts at around USD 200,000, but clearly his lack of funds (or height) weren’t going to stop the kid, who snuck off in the SUV after arguing with his mother. Luckily, the cops spotted the errant driver in time and pulled him over before anyone was hurt.

The boy’s parents told authorities they had no idea where he learned to drive and had been freaking out after finding their son and car missing. After hearing about the incident, a local businessman offered to take the boy for a spin in his own Lamborghini. However, this time around, he wasn’t driving.

On the Hot Seat

The United States Supreme Court, that most venerable of American judicial institutions, and the justices who set the country’s laws, proved they’re just like the rest of us: slightly embarrassing. Even as the world is working remotely from home, so are the justices and their staff.

The court made history on Wednesday by holding arguments over the phone for the first time in its more than two centuries-long history. The case being heard was a motion against the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits unwanted calls to cellphones by use of an automated system.

And that’s when a most unwanted sound occurred over the speakers, drowning out the argument of lawyers: the sound of a toilet bowl flushing. While the person’s identity has still not been disclosed, the consensus is fairly forgiving: when you gotta go, you gotta go.