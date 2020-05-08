STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No judging: Bizzare news from around the world

While a five-year-old boy was caught driving in Utah over his demand to buy a Lamborghini, the US Supreme Court made history on Wednesday by holding arguments over the phone for the first time.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

An officer speaks to a 5-year old boy who was pulled over after driving down the highway in Weber County near Ogden, Utah

An officer speaks to a 5-year old boy who was pulled over after driving down the highway in Weber County near Ogden, Utah. (Photo| Twitter)

By ​Shantanu David
Express News Service

The New Indian Express takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19:

Kids These Days

This kid is definitely going places. When an officer from the Utah Highway Patrol pulled over an SUV driving erratically on the road, he didn’t expect to find a five-year-old boy behind the wheel. The gutsy kid told the officer that he was driving his parent’s vehicle to California to buy a Lamborghini sports car after they refused to buy him one.

The boy only had USD 3 while the luxury sports vehicle starts at around USD 200,000, but clearly his lack of funds (or height) weren’t going to stop the kid, who snuck off in the SUV after arguing with his mother. Luckily, the cops spotted the errant driver in time and pulled him over before anyone was hurt.

The boy’s parents told authorities they had no idea where he learned to drive and had been freaking out after finding their son and car missing. After hearing about the incident, a local businessman offered to take the boy for a spin in his own Lamborghini. However, this time around, he wasn’t driving.

On the Hot Seat

The United States Supreme Court, that most venerable of American judicial institutions, and the justices who set the country’s laws, proved they’re just like the rest of us: slightly embarrassing. Even as the world is working remotely from home, so are the justices and their staff.

The court made history on Wednesday by holding arguments over the phone for the first time in its more than two centuries-long history. The case being heard was a motion against the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits unwanted calls to cellphones by use of an automated system.

And that’s when a most unwanted sound occurred over the speakers, drowning out the argument of lawyers: the sound of a toilet bowl flushing. While the person’s identity has still not been disclosed, the consensus is fairly forgiving: when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biaare news Offbeat news US Supreme COurt Utah Lamborghini demand Utah underage driver
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp