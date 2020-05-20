STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kiwi man who lost job during COVID-19 lockdown wins $10 million in lottery

The man first became aware of their win when he checked his emails the day after the draw, noticing there was one from MyLotto Customer Support.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lottery

Image of lottery used for representational purpose.

By IANS

WELLINGTON: In a lucky coincidence, a Hamilton man who lost his job at the start of lockdown surprised his wife with a staggering $10.3 million (New Zealand dollars) Lotto win.

According to Lotto, the man lost his job during the lockdown period, and the wife, a healthcare worker, was working as an essential worker throughout, stuff.co.nz reported on Wednesday.

"I walked into the house and my husband was sitting at the kitchen table. There was an envelope waiting for me in my spot. He was acting strange - it was a bit awkward," the report quoted the woman as saying.

"He told me to open the envelope" inside was a newspaper clipping of an article saying someone from Hamilton had won $10.3 million. I said, 'why are you showing me this?' He replied with, 'it's us, we are the winners.' I thought he was joking," said the wife.

The man first became aware of their win when he checked his emails the day after the draw, noticing there was one from MyLotto Customer Support.

"I saw an email saying I had won a prize and thought it must have been spam. I logged into MyLotto and checked my ticket "and sure enough it said I had won", he added.

With the money now safely in their bank account, the couple who wish to remain anonymous is now planning to repair their old car that broke down recently, pay off their mortgage, support their children's education, and look for ways they can he other people.

"We just want to be as normal as possible" we don't want this to change us. We feel incredibly lucky and want to set ourselves up for the future, but also look at how we can help others," said the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lottery Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp