Pakistan plane crash: Black box decoding to begin on June 2 in France

Published: 31st May 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:56 PM

Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The work on the flight and the cockpit voice recorders of the Pakistani airplane that crashed in a densely populated area, killing 97 people, will start from June 2 in France, the French aviation investigation authority has said.

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday, minutes before its landing.

Ninety seven passengers were killed while leven people on the ground were injured.

An 11-member team of experts from an Airbus facility in the French city of Toulouse arrived in Pakistan last week to conduct an independent probe into the crash involving its aircraft.

The flight data recorder (FDR) records time, altitude, airspeed, heading, and aircraft attitude and other in-flight characteristics.

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) is a device used to record the audio environment in the flight deck for accidents and incident investigation purposes.

It records and stores the audio signals of the microphones and earphones of the pilots' headsets and of an area microphone installed in the cockpit.

The BEA said that Pakistan's Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) team will fly to France after the work on the crash site is completed.

The team of foreign experts includes Airbus company representatives and members from France, Germany, the UK and other countries.

They visited the crash site during the week and inspected the debris of the aircraft and the runaway and found the cockpit voice recorder.

Earlier, the flight data recorder of the plane was recovered.

The investigation team, which reached Karachi on May 26, was to return after two days.

As the team could not trace some key evidence required for the probe, they extended their stay.

The team conducted a forensic examination of the aircraft wreckage and also collected different parts of the plane that would help in identifying the cause of the crash.

They also used drone cameras for the purpose.

The team also visited the radar centre at the Jinnah International Airport and the runaway and reviewed the arrangements made for the landing and take-off of the planes, inspected the equipment in the radar room.

The team then visited the control tower and reviewed the code of conduct followed after receiving an emergency call.

