US road safety agency investigating Tesla's front suspension failures

The agency says that 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph including four at highway speeds.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:38 PM

Tesla

Logo of Tesla car (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DETROIT: The US government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.

The probe announced Friday covers 2015 through 2017 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2017 Model X SUVs. The agency says that 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph including four at highway speeds.

It says the number of complaints is increasing as the vehicles age, with 32 in the last two years. Three of the highway complaints came in the last three months. The agency says it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

The probe could lead to a recall. A message was left early Friday seeking comment from Tesla.

