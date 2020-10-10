STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan joins India, US in banning TikTok, citizens wonder if they can become China's 'all-weather ally'

Meanwhile, Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi says the PTA has blocked TikTok, not because of immoral content but because TikTokers are poking fun at the country's leadership.

Published: 10th October 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: On Friday Pakistan joined the list of countries like India and the US -- whose differences with China are out in the open -- in banning the Chinese app TikTok.

The ban on the Chinese social media app on Friday citing "immoral content", left many wondering, if Islamabad's dream of becoming an "all-weather ally" with Beijing will ever become a reality. The Pakistan government has often been accused of turning a blind eye towards human rights violations against Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China in hope of having an "all-weather ally".

On Friday, Pakistan became the latest country to impose a ban on the Chinese short video-making app, after receiving a "number of complaints from different segments of the society", the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a press statement.

According to the press release on Friday, several complaints were made "against immoral/indecent content" that was shared on the app, Dawn reported.

The PTA said it had earlier issued a "final notice" to TikTok and gave the application "considerable time to respond and comply with" instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of "unlawful online content".

ALSO READ | TikTok purges 37.6 million troublesome videos from India

However, the company "failed to fully comply" with the PTA's instructions, after which the authority decided to ban it in the country.

Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi says the PTA has blocked TikTok, not because of immoral content but because TikTokers are poking fun at the country's leadership. "Now Pakistan is in the same anti-China-TikTok league as the US and India. Welcome to Naya (new) Pakistan," quipped Sethi.

Condemning Pakistan's move, a Chinese national living in Pakistan tweeted, "Isn't there enough immoral and indecent content in social media like Twitter and Facebook?"

"Culturally I don't think it's wise for Pakistan to ban #TikTok. Strongly hope Pakistan to reconsider the practical situation so that the people-to-people connectivity be further and deeper (sic) enhanced," the user said in another tweet.

The ban by Pakistan comes at a time when there is an international outcry over the short video-making app for compromising the nations' security at the behest of China.

ALSO READ | TikTok rival Chingari claims 30 million downloads in 3 months

The PTA statement, however, added that it "is open for engagement" and would review its decision if TikTok develops a mechanism to moderate the content that is posted on the video-sharing platform.

The video-sharing app, which is owned by China's ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan and is the third-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Recently, a miscellaneous civil application was filed in the Lahore High Court demanding an immediate ban on TikTok.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar had moved the application on behalf of a citizen who is also a petitioner in a main petition in this regard, pending with the court, The Dawn reported.

The lawyer contended that hearing of the main petition against TikTok had not been fixed so far and the matter was of great importance. More than 10 deaths had been reported in the country in incidents relating to the users of the application, he said.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan Tiktok ban China Pakistan china relations India tiktok ban India
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp