STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's tourism minister, who once declared country COVID-free, tests positive

According to The Kathmandu Post,Yogesh Bhattarai is the eighth close aide of Oli to test positive for the COVID-19 after the Prime Minister's personal physician, personal photographer and media expert

Published: 11th October 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal's tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai

Nepal's tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai (Photo | Yogesh Bhattarai official Twitter)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for the COVID-19, he announced on social media, nearly eight months after declaring the country free from the deadly coronavirus to boost tourist arrivals.

Bhattarai, 54, who also holds the culture and aviation portfolios, has become the first minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to contract the contagion which has so far infected over 100,000 people in the Himalayan nation.

In a Facebook post, the minister requested all those who came in his contact to be on alert.

"Last Monday, while testing for corona, the report came negative. At that time, I also participated in some programmes outside Kathmandu. I felt a little fever after returning to my residence yesterday Friday evening."

"I have just received information that the report has been positive while testing for Corona again on Saturday," Bhattarai said in the post.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The minister said that he has no other implications other than "a little fever".

"I request all the people who have come in contact with me for a few days to be alert and if you see any problem, test corona and be sure. I am sorry for any inconvenience I may have caused to anyone. Is there any option other than to be careful and face it when it comes to you?" he added.

On Thursday, Bhattarai met Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and discussed ways to promote tourism in both countries, including increased flights to remote locations and revival of historically important tourism circuits.

However, the health status of the Indian envoy was not immediately known.

In February, Bhattarai, in a bid to boost tourism, had said that the world should be informed about the fact that Nepal is free from the dark shadow of coronavirus.

​ALSO READ | Not one North Korean fell victim to COVID-19, says Kim Jong Un

His statement had come a day after all the 175 Nepali nationals evacuated from China, who had been kept in quarantine, tested negative for the coronavirus.

He had also called on the government agencies to accelerate efforts to promote Nepal as a safe tourist destination.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Bhattarai is the eighth close aide of Oli to test positive for the COVID-19 after the Prime Minister's personal physician, personal photographer and media expert.

His close aides -- Surya Thapa, Rajan Bhattarai, Indra Bhandari and Bishnu Rimal -- have also contracted the virus.

After Oli's close aides tested positive, a top official said that the prime minister has been taking all the precautions and that he is strictly following health protocols, the report said.

According to the health officials, Nepal's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 100,000-mark on Friday after 2,059 new coronavirus infections were detected in a single day across the country.

The country's death toll stands at 600.

ALSO WATCH:

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in Nepal
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp