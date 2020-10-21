STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban has no Sharia-based reason for war, says Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Ghani said the ulema (Body of religious scholars) have confirmed that the war has no religious legitimacy. He further assured that Afghanistan had the support of the international community.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo| AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday slammed the Taliban, stating that they have no Sharia-based reason for the war.

While addressing the Parliament, Ghani said: "The Taliban does not have any Sharia-based reason for the war. Even though the Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly) called for a ceasefire and a reduction of violence, unfortunately, the Taliban still continues the violence."

Ghani said the ulema (Body of religious scholars) have confirmed that the war has no religious legitimacy.

He further assured that Afghanistan had the support of the international community.

ALSO READ | Stampede near Pakistan consulate kills 11 Afghans seeking visas to leave country

"The international community is also supporting the Afghan government in the health sector, and in the upcoming Geneva conference they will renew their commitment to Afghanistan," he said.

Ghani also mentioned that the US and NATO are with the Afghan government, citing the US air support during the recent attacks in Helmand.

"We have to fight against corruption, work hand in hand -- we have the resources to one day stand on our own," he further added.

ALSO READ | Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel

He also called for developing governance in Afghan districts, and that their policy is to have more regional friends rather than be involved in the issues of other countries.

The Afghan president had earlier introduced nominee ministers to the Parliament for a confirmation vote.

Clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban terrorists intensified in Helmand over the weekend.

The violence unleashed in Helmand has forced thousands of Afghan civilians to leave their homes, injured or killed many, including women and children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan Afghanistan Taliban violence
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp