STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel looks to far-right figure to head Holocaust memorial despite concerns by Jewish groups

Groups representing Holocaust survivors have expressed concern his appointment could tarnish one of the world's leading institutions for Holocaust remembrance.

Published: 28th October 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Israel plans to nominate Eitam to head the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Israel plans to nominate Eitam to head the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel plans to nominate a far-right former general and Cabinet minister who once called for the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank to head the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, officials said Tuesday.

Effie Eitam, a religious-nationalist with a history of harsh rhetoric toward the Palestinians and Israel's Arab minority, is also a staunch advocate of Jewish settlements in the occupied territories, which are widely seen as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

Groups representing Holocaust survivors have expressed concern his appointment could tarnish one of the world's leading institutions for Holocaust remembrance and open it up to criticism from the Palestinian-led boycott movement as well as those who question or deny the Nazi genocide.

Higher Education Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, selected Eitam for the post, Israel's Haaretz daily reported.

ALSO READ | Israeli government approves Bahrain normalisation deal

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the appointment, which has not been made public, said Netanyahu supports his candidacy.

A spokesman for Elkin did not respond to requests for comment.

In an interview, Eitam said Netanyahu offered him the job two months ago but said he has heard nothing since then.

He indicated he would be interested in the post if the appointment becomes official and said he was unaware of any controversy surrounding his candidacy.

A parliamentary committee would have to give final approval.

Eitam, 68, served in the Israeli military during the 1973 Middle East War and the 1982 invasion of Lebanon.

During the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, in 1988, troops under his command beat up two Palestinian suspects, one of whom later died.

The soldiers, who were convicted of assault by a military court, said they were following orders.

He retired as a brigadier general in 2000 and later entered politics, serving in the Knesset, or parliament, from 2003 until 2009.

He also briefly served as a Cabinet minister before resigning in 2005 to protest Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Eitam lives in the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 war and annexed in a move not recognized internationally.

During the second intifada in the early 2000s he advocated harsh measures, saying then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and his "gang of murderers" should be put to death.

In 2006 he was bloodied in clashes between settlers and Israeli troops during the evacuation of a West Bank outpost.

Later that year, in a speech at a memorial service for a soldier killed in Lebanon, he reportedly called for the expulsion of most Palestinians from the West Bank and for the removal of Israel's Arab citizens from the political system, referring to them as a "fifth column" and a "group of traitors."

Arabs make up 20% of Israel's population.

Eitam told The Associated Press he did not recall making the remarks, which were widely reported by Israeli media.

Eitam described himself as a "unifier" and consensus builder, and said his full record would be fairly reviewed.

"Those people who will have to make the decision, no doubt they will consider all the aspects of the nomination and they will come to a decision," he said.

Eitam would replace Avner Shalev, 81, who announced his retirement earlier this year after leading Yad Vashem for 27 years.

A spokesman for Yad Vashem declined to comment.

Yad Vashem is a non-political and almost sacred institution in Israel.

Before the coronavirus pandemic it regularly hosted visits by students, soldiers and other tour groups, as well as the country's annual Holocaust remembrance day ceremony.

Visiting world leaders nearly always pay their respects at Yad Vashem for the 6 million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during the Second World War.

Colette Avital, a former Israeli diplomat and lawmaker who heads the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, expressed concern over Eitam's nomination, saying Yad Vashem should be led by someone with a background in Holocaust research and education.

"Yad Vashem is really the embodiment of an institution that speaks on behalf of minorities," she said.

"It's really very difficult to accept statements like the ones he made."

"There are enough people, whether it's BDS or whether it's people that deny the Holocaust and so on, who will say 'Look, the guy, how can he speak on behalf of Holocaust survivors when this is what he says about the Arabs?" she said, referring to the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

Eitam's appointment may help Netanyahu domestically as he goes on trial for corruption and seeks to solidify his right-wing base amid weekly protests and widespread anger at the government's handling of the pandemic.

But it could worsen the divide between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora, particularly Jewish Americans, who tend to be more liberal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Jewish Holocaust Jewish Holocaust memorial
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp