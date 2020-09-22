STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh standoff: India, China have agreed to continue talks on border situation, says Beijing

The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents.

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:11 PM

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that the sixth round of corps commander-level talks with India was held on September 21 wherein both countries agreed to continue talks and discussion on the border issue.

Global Times quoted Spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying, "China and India held the 6th round of corps commander-level talks yesterday, in which the two sides exchanged their views on the current border situation before agreeing to continue talking and discussing on the issue."

14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his likely successor Lt Gen PGK Menon along with a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had attended the meeting from the Indian side at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The meeting started on Monday at around 10 am and went on till 11 pm.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Corps Commanders met at the Moldo hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side.

Prior to the meeting, the agenda and issues of the Indian side were discussed and finalized during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, last week on Friday.

