STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

TikTok's owner applies for Chinese license to close US deal

The White House says the video service is a security risk because the personal information of its millions of US users could be handed over to Chinese authorities.

Published: 24th September 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: TikTok's owner said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States.

Beijing tightened control over technology exports last month in an effort to gain leverage over Washington's attempt to force an outright sale of TikTok to US owners.

The White House says the video service is a security risk because the personal information of its millions of US users could be handed over to Chinese authorities.

President Donald Trump said this week he would approve a proposed deal in which Oracle Corp.and Walmart Inc.could initially own a combined 20 per cent of a new US entity, TikTok Global.

Trump said Oracle must have "total control". ByteDance said it applied to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce for an export license and was awaiting a reply.

The one-sentence statement gave no other details.

Chinese authorities have not indicated whether they will agree to a transfer of technology.

But official newspapers criticised the proposed deal this week as bullying and extortion.

"China has no reason to give the green light to such a deal, which is dirty and unfair," said the newspaper China Daily on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry said China will "take necessary measures" to safeguard its companies but gave no indication what steps it can take to affect TikTok's fate in the United States.

A ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, called on Washington to respect the principles of market economy and fair competition and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TikTok ByteDance oracle
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp