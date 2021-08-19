STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan pitch for inclusive government in Afghanistan

The delegation's visit to Pakistan coincided with the fall of Kabul when the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital after 20 years on August 15.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:33 PM

taliban

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan on Thursday called for the formation of an inclusive government through a power-sharing deal with all stakeholders in the war-torn country that has been taken over by the Taliban insurgents.



Comprising Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahud din Rabbani and former Afghan vice president Mohammad Yunus Qanooni among others, the delegation met top civil and military leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Faiz Hameed.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the visit, Rahmani said the next phase in Afghanistan was the formation of a government.

"The new government will only succeed if all stakeholders are made part of it," he said, adding that in case the Taliban failed to form an inclusive government the country could return to the post-1996 situation.

Rahmani expressed his regret over the failure of the Afghan peace process and the imposition of a military solution.

"Our visit was aimed at reconciliation and bringing an end to violence in Afghanistan," he said.

Rehmani said the new government should be acceptable to the people and it should ensure freedom of speech and the rule of law in Afghanistan.

He said interactions with Pakistan's military and political leadership were not about interfering in Afghanistan.

Qanooni said there was a change in the approach of the Pakistan government towards Afghanistan which was visible by its insistence for a comprehensive political settlement in the country.

The delegation members told the media that a larger delegation would also visit other countries to seek support for their demands, and said the process has started from Pakistan.

