STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Fully aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul, says Pentagon as three children die in drone attack

Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States is aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul following its drone strike on an explosive-laden vehicle headed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pentagon said.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said.

"We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," he added.

Urban said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike.

'We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further," he said.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

ALSO READ | Educators call on Taliban not to replace system

U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

The Biden administration has safely evacuated more than 5,500 American nationals from Afghanistan including about 50 people in the last day and there are nearly 250 Americans who are trying to leave the war-torn country, the State Department said on Sunday.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan's government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

"Nearly 5,500 American citizens and likely more have been safely evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14. This includes an additional roughly 50 individuals in the last day," a State Department spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Germany says still committed to evacuations; France, Britain to propose UN-controlled safe zone in Kabul

The official said there remain up to approximately 250 Americans in Afghanistan who are trying to leave the country.

"Our team on the ground continues to coordinate assistance around the clock for this group, while taking the current security situation into account. Some may already be at HKIA or in the process of being guided there, and all have information on how to reach us," the official said.

"Additionally, we have been in regular contact with a group of roughly 280 individuals who have self-identified as Americans in Afghanistan but who remain undecided about whether to leave the country or who have told us they do not intend to depart," said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, scores of countries led by the United States in a joint statement, said that they are all committed to ensuring that their citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with them, and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan.

"We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," the joint statement said.

"We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries. We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Islamic State Kabul Drone Attack Kabul airport
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp