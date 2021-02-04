STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Biden talks with Australian PM, S Korean President; discusses global, regional issues

In his maiden call with Morrison, Biden highlighted the strength of the US-Australia alliance, which remains an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden discussed global and regional challenges, ranging from Myanmar to China and the collective efforts to beat the COVID-19 pandemic with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to the White House.

In his maiden call with Morrison, Biden highlighted the strength of the US-Australia alliance, which remains an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

"They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change."

They also agreed to work together, alongside other allies and partners, to hold to account those responsible for the coup in Burma (Myanmar).

"The leaders affirmed their commitment to working together to advance our shared values, global security and prosperity," the White House said.

ALSO READ | How will US President Joe Biden tackle challenges posed by Russia, China 'differently'?

"They discussed how we can work together to address global and regional challenges, including dealing with China, beating the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change," said a readout of the call.

In his call with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, Biden stressed his commitment to strengthening the United States-ROK (Republic of Korea) alliance, which is the linchpin for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.

"The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. They also agreed on the need for the immediate restoration of democracy in Burma (Myanmar).

"The two Presidents discussed a range of global issues critical to both our nations and agreed to work together to address shared challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change," the White House said in a readout of the call.

After he was sworn in as the 46th President of the US in January, Biden has spoken over phone with eight foreign leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

He also spoke with the NATO Secretary-General.

As President-elect, Biden spoke over phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17.

He spoke with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, S Korea, Italy, Chile, Israel, South Africa, New Zealand, and Jordan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US Australia relations US South Korea relations
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp