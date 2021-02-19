Relationship with China cannot be normal without peace in border areas: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

By ANI

MOSCOW: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that relationship with China is "complex" and there cannot be a normal bilateral relationship if there is no peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Academy of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Shringla said the process of disengagement in Pangong lake area would conclude in the next two-three days. "The relationship with China is complex. It was in the 1980s where both countries decided that they would set aside our differences on the boundary," he said.

He said that developments last year, in terms of the "very large number" of troops amassed on the border area, multiple transgressions along the Line of Actual Control, did create a situation that impacted the "larger relationship".

"As we mentioned to our friends in China, we cannot have (a) normal bilateral relationship if there is no peace and tranquillity in our border areas. The relationship is definitely dependent on the relations that are normal even on the border. We cannot have our troops having loss of life, situations of transgressions and still go about a normal relationship," Shringla said.

Shringla said an understanding has been reached with China after months of negotiations. "In the last few days, we (Beijing and New Delhi) have started what is called a disengagement plan. We have come to some understanding with China after nine months of negotiations on a plan of disengagement that would involve frontline troops that were in close proximity with each other, I would say going to their permanent bases, and preventing any chance of mishap or miscalculation of troops of being in close proximity to each other," he said, responding to a query.

"We do believe that in the next two or three days this process would have come to a conclusion and I think that's a step in the right direction. How that will go from there is difficult to say," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed parliament earlier this month the agreement for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisaged that both sides will cease their forward deployments in "a phased, coordinated and verified manner".

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.