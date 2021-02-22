STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India offers USD 100 million line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets

The two sides also exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius' maritime monitoring capabilities.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (R) greets Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (R) greets Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. (Photo| Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

By PTI

PORT LOUIS: India on Monday offered a USD 100 million line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets and the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.

"SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius," Jaishankar tweeted.

The two sides also exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius' maritime monitoring capabilities. "A special day for our special relationship. Privileged to witness along with PM @JugnauthKumar the signing of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement. India's first such agreement with an African country. Will help focus on post-pandemic economic recovery. Enable business expansion and greater investments," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

"A reliable partner, a responsive friend. Welcome the exchange of cooperation instruments on construction of Renal Transplant Unit, Solar Power Plant and on Consumer Protection & Legal Metrology," he tweeted.

ALSO READ| S Jaishankar meets Mauritius foreign minister; reviews 'excellent' bilateral ties

Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, also handed him over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. "India's helping hand - always over the horizon. Symbolically handed over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured Made in India COVID vaccines," he tweeted.

He also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Jugnauth. "Commend management of the pandemic under his leadership," Jaishankar tweeted. "Comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. Appreciate the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward," he said in another tweet.

During his visit, Jaishankar will review all aspects of bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius.

