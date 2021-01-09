STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 100 British MPs write to Boris Johnson on farmers' distress, urge him to address concern with Modi

The letter goes on to add that another cross-party letter addressing the concern was also forwarded to the foreign secretary Dominic Raab to ensure that he raised the matter with his counterpart.

Published: 09th January 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with his English counterpart Boris Johnson. (Photo| PTI)

PM Narendra Modi with his English counterpart Boris Johnson. (File Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Over 100 British Members of Parliament across party lines have written a letter to PM Boris Johnson, requesting him to address the issue of farmers' agitation in India with PM Narendra Modi.

The letter was written by Tan Deshi, a member of parliament from Slough to Johnson on January 5, a copy of which was accessed by The New Indian Express.

It read: "Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see footage of water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against hundreds of thousands of peacefully protesting farmers. The issue has so galvanised the Indian diaspora community, especially those of Punjabi and Sikh background,  and others who have land or links to farming in India, that tens of thousands engaged in global protests, including in towns and cities across UK.’’

"We believe that your January India visit has now been cancelled but you intend to meet your Indian counterpart soon. Given the urgency of this matter, could you please confirm that you will definitely convey to the Indian Prime Minister the heartfelt anxieties of our constituents our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and also for the democratic human right of citizens to peaceful protest? We look forward to your timely response so that we can inform our constituents accordingly,’’ it stated.

The letter goes on to add that another cross-party letter addressing the concern was also forwarded to the foreign secretary Dominic Raab to ensure that he raised the matter with his counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar.

A move, Dominic has confirmed, but he did not address the issue with PM Modi during his December meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers stir Boris Johnson PM Modi farmers agitation
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp