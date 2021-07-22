STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French President Emmanuel Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

According to officials, the unscheduled national security meeting would be "dedicated to the Pegasus issue and the question of cybersecurity".

Published: 22nd July 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Reports about the use of Pegasus in France emerged this week.

Reports about the use of Pegasus in France emerged this week. (Representational image)

By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has called an urgent national security meeting for Thursday to discuss the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware after reports about its use in France emerged this week, a government spokesman said. 

"The president is following this subject closely and takes it very seriously," Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio, adding that the unscheduled national security meeting would be "dedicated to the Pegasus issue and the question of cybersecurity".

A consortium of media companies, including the Washington Post, the Guardian and France's Le Monde, reported on Tuesday that one of Macron's phone numbers and those of many cabinet ministers were on a leaked list of potential Pegasus targets.

ALSO READ: Morocco denies using Pegasus spyware to target French officials

The newspapers said they had been unable to confirm whether an attempted or successful hacking had taken place without forensically analysing the president's phone. 

Evidence of an attempted hacking was found on the device of former environment minister and close Macron ally Francois de Rugy, with the attempt allegedly originating in Morocco.

De Rugy demanded on Tuesday that Morocco provide "explanations to France, to the French government and individuals like me, who was a member of the French government when there was an attempt to hack and access the data on my mobile phone."

The NSO Group has denied that Macron was among the targets of its clients.

We can "specifically come out and say for sure that the president of France, Macron, was not a target", Chaim Gelfand, chief compliance officer at NSO Group, told Israeli television network i24 on Wednesday.

A source close to Macron played down the risk to him, saying Wednesday that the 43-year-old leader had several phones which were "regularly changed, updated and secured". 

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, the source said that his security settings were "the tightest possible".

Other revelations this week have alleged that close French ally Morocco, also targeted several high-profile journalists in France.

Prosecutors in Paris have opened a probe following complaints from investigative website Mediapart and the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. 

Morocco has denied the claims, saying it "never acquired computer software to infiltrate communication devices".

The joint media investigation into Pegasus identified at least 180 journalists in 20 countries who were selected for potential targeting between 2016 to June 2021.

Pegasus can hack into mobile phones without a user knowing, enabling clients to read every message, track a user's location and tap into the phone's camera and microphone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus spyware Pegasus controversy Pegasus France France President Emmanuel Macron Pegasus
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp