STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Want to, but import duties highest in the world: Elon Musk on launching Tesla cars in India

The Tesla CEO expressed hope that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles.

Published: 24th July 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Saturday that his company wants to launch cars in India, however, the country's import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) are "highest in the world by far".

Replying to a Twitter user who requested Musk to launch Tesla cars in India, he said in a tweet, "We want to do [launch EVs in India] so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country! Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India."

The Tesla CEO expressed hope that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles.

"But we are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles. That would be much appreciated," he further tweeted.

When asked by another Twitter user whether Tesla will locally assemble vehicles in India, Musk said: "If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely."

Tesla announced its entry in India earlier this year in January. The EV maker registered as Tesla India Motors in Karnataka, months after its CEO Elon Musk had hinted at Tesla's entry into the country.

The company recently added Hindi as one of the languages on its infotainment UI recently.

Later, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said Tesla is set to start its operations in India by this year and may set up a manufacturing unit as well.

Tesla is yet to set up its own manufacturing facility in India, the first of its electric vehicles for the Indian customers are likely to be imported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Tesla
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp