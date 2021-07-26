STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Typhoon In-Fa brings life in China's Shanghai to standstill

In-Fa made the second landfall in east China's Zhejiang province at around 9:50 am on Monday, packing winds of up to 28 metres per second at its centre.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

A woman carrying an umbrella braces against the wind and rain as Typhoon In-fa sweeps through Shanghai in China Sunday, July 25. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Typhoon In-Fa disrupted normal life in Shanghai on Monday, leading to mass cancellation of air, road and train traffic in the east Chinese metropolis, while the death toll climbed to 69 in heavy floods that ravaged Zhangzhou city, the capital of east-central Henan province, last week.

In-Fa made the second landfall in east China's Zhejiang province at around 9:50 am on Monday, packing winds of up to 28 metres per second at its centre, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- landed in the coastal waters near Pinghu, a county-level city under the administration of Jiaxing city, officials said.

The typhoon wreaked havoc in Zhejiang province on Saturday, bringing heavy downpours, strong gales and floods.

The provincial flood control headquarters upgraded its emergency response for In-Fa to the highest level on Saturday noon, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Shanghai metro announced the suspension of services on several lines, to avert a similar situation in Zhangzhou on July 21 when scores of people were stuck in flooded metros and subway tunnels leading to the death of 12 passengers.

The overall death toll continued to mount.

Local officials on Monday said so far 69 people were killed and five others went missing in Zhangzhou floods.

In Shanghai, China's financial hub, five metro trains have suspended operations.

All inbound and outbound flights at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao International Airport were cancelled on Sunday.

All inbound high-speed trains for Shanghai's railway stations were cancelled starting from 7 pm Sunday, according to railway authorities.

About 130 tourist spots in Shanghai, including the Shanghai Disney Resort, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, have closed over safety concerns.

About 360,000 people in Shanghai were evacuated and more than 1,700 vessels returned to ports, the municipal flood control headquarters said.

