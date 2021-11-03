STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Health care workers in Greece protest mandatory Covid vaccines

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building, protesting regulations that call for unvaccinated health care workers to be suspended from their jobs.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and the suspension from work for those who refuse to get the shots in Athens. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession Wednesday, a day after the government imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated Greeks amid a spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building, protesting regulations that call for unvaccinated health care workers to be suspended from their jobs.

Health care unions have said they do not oppose the vaccines but object to them being required.

Vaccines against the coronavirus are compulsory for workers in Greece's health care sector and those working in care homes for the elderly.

​ALSO READ | Covid cases rise in Europe for fifth consecutive week

On Tuesday, Greece reported a record 6,700 new daily COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, bringing the total in the country of around 11 million to over 750,000 infections and more than 16,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Intensive care units for COVID-19 patients are at over 28% capacity, while regular coronavirus wards in hospitals are nearly half full, officials said.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Tuesday that tougher restrictions would be imposed as of Saturday for all unvaccinated people in Greece.

ALSO READ | In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Anyone without a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 will need to display a negative PCR or rapid test, conducted at their own cost at a private facility, for access to a wide range of facilities, including banks, public services, shops, hair salons and entertainment venues.

Public and private sector employees will also have to take two tests per week, up from the current one, to enter their workplaces.

Around 61% of Greece's total population has been fully vaccinated, and people age 12 and over are eligible for shots.

Booster shots are available for those over 50, and will be available starting Friday to all adults who received their last vaccine dose six months earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Greece
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp