STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban official: Explosion kills 1, injures 3 in Kabul

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Published: 17th November 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: An explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighborhood of western Kabul Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others, a Taliban official said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others.

It's the third explosion in Kabul over the last week. A roadside bomb struck a taxi in Kabul Monday, wounding two people.

The country also is struggling with rising poverty in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover in August.

Early Wednesday morning, the Taliban foreign ministry urged the U.S. Congress in an open letter to release Afghanistan's assets, which were blocked after the takeover.

“American sanctions have not only played havoc with trade and business but also with humanitarian assistance," the statement said.

The World Food Program warned on Tuesday that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of facing “famine-like conditions” and an additional 14.1 million are suffering acute food insecurity.

According to the WFP report, 600,000 displaced people and drought in the country are adding to the poverty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabul Taliban explosion
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp