STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Current Covid vaccines may be less effective against Omicron variant, predicts Moderna 

According to Stephane Bancel, chief executive at Moderna, it will take several months before pharma companies can manufacture variant-specific jabs at scale, The Financial Times reported.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Major drugmakers have said that they are working to quickly investigate and adapt their shots to a new and highly mutated strain of the virus.

By Agencies

LONDON: Currently available vaccines for Covid-19 could likely be less effective against the new Omicron variant, the chief executive of US drugmaker Moderna has said.

According to Stephane Bancel, chief executive at Moderna, it will take several months before pharma companies can manufacture variant-specific jabs at scale, The Financial Times reported.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the latest variant B.1.1.529 of SARS-CoV-2 virus, with the name Omicron, as a "Variant of Concern" (VOC), which means it could be more contagious, more virulent, or more skilled at evading public health measures, vaccines and therapeutics.

The variant, which contains more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells, has rapidly spread in South Africa as well to various countries in Europe, including Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the UK, as well as in Asia-Pacific regions -- in Australia and Hong Kong. This suggests that the current crop of vaccines may need to be modified next year, Bancel said.

ALSO READ |  Dry coughs, fever, night sweats, body pain: South Africa doctor sees mild symptoms from omicron

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level... we had with (the) Delta (variant)," Bancel was quoted as saying to the newspaper.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to... are like, 'This is not going to be good," he added.

Bancel noted that scientists were worried because 32 of the 50 mutations in the Omicron variant are on the spike protein, which current vaccines focus on to boost the human body's immune system to combat Covid. Most experts thought such a highly mutated variant would not emerge for another year or two, the report said.

ALSO READ | 'There could be future surges of COVID with severe consequences': WHO on Omicron

Meanwhile, all major drugmakers including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca have said that they are working to quickly investigate and adapt their shots to a new and highly mutated strain of the virus.

According to the WHO, Omicron poses a "very high risk". The global health body said that scientists all over the world are working to understand Omicron, its risks and whether it causes severe disease, and vaccine effectiveness. The data will be available within two weeks.

However, Bancel said it would take several months before an Omicron-specific vaccine could be produced at scale, and suggested there might be a case for giving more potent boosters to the elderly or people with compromised immune systems in the meantime.

"(Moderna) and Pfizer cannot get a billion doses next week. The maths doesn't work. But could we get a billion doses out by the summer? Sure," said Bancel, who predicted Moderna could make a total of 2bn-3bn doses in 2022. But he said it would be risky to shift Moderna's entire production capacity to an Omicron-targeted jab at a time when other variants were still in circulation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moderna B.1.1.529 Omicron
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp